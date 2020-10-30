HEAT.com Election Day Line-stream Schedule (Only Available In South Florida)
Waiting in a long line to cast your vote in the 2020 Election?
We’ve got you covered.
Tune into HEAT.com throughout Election Day to re-watch all of your favorite games from our 2020 NBA Finals run! (You must be located in South Florida to view the stream)
Full Schedule:
|Time
|Game
|6:00 AM
|Round 1, Game 1 vs Pacers (Butler scores game-high 28 in first HEAT playoff game)
|7:00 AM
|Round 1, Game 4 vs Pacers (HEAT sweep Pacers to advance to EC Semi-finals for first time since 2016)
|8:00 AM
|Round 2, Game 2 vs Bucks (HEAT take 2-0 series lead on a pair of dramatic game winning free throws by Jimmy Butler)
|9:00 AM
|Round 2, Game 3 vs Bucks (HEAT overcome late deficit with a 40-point 4th quarter to take commanding 3-0 series lead)
|10:00 AM
|ECF, Game 1 vs. Celtics (Bam Adebayo seals game 1 with one of the greatest blocks in NBA playoff history)
|11:00 AM
|ECF, Game 4 vs Celtics (Tyler Herro proves he’s no ordinary rookie with a historic 37-point performance)
|Noon
|ECF, Game 6 vs Celtics (HEAT eliminate Celtics to claim their 6th Eastern Conference Championship)
|1:00 PM
|NBA Finals, Game 3 vs Lakers (Shorthanded HEAT climb back into series behind a gutsy triple-double from Jimmy Butler)
|2:00 pm
|NBA Finals, Game 5 vs Lakers (HEAT stave off elimination thanks to another Finals triple-double from Jimmy Butler)
|3:00 pm
|Round 1, Game 4 vs Pacers (HEAT sweep Pacers to advance to EC Semi-finals for first time since 2016)
|4:00 pm
|Round 2, Game 3 vs Bucks (HEAT overcome late deficit with a 40-point 4th quarter to take commanding 3-0 series lead)
|5:00 pm
|ECF, Game 1 vs. Celtics (Bam Adebayo seals game 1 with one of the greatest blocks in NBA playoff history)
|6:00 pm
|ECF, Game 4 vs Celtics (Tyler Herro proves he’s no ordinary rookie with a historic 37-point performance)
|7:00 pm
|NBA Finals, Game 3 vs Lakers (Shorthanded HEAT climb back into series behind a gutsy triple-double from Jimmy Butler)
|8:00 pm
|NBA Finals, Game 5 vs Lakers (HEAT stave off elimination thanks to another Finals triple-double from Jimmy Butler)
This Election Day line-stream will also be available on the Miami HEAT App.
*The schedule is subject to change.
NEXT UP: