HEAT.com Election Day Line-stream Schedule (Only Available In South Florida)

Waiting in a long line to cast your vote in the 2020 Election?

We’ve got you covered.

Tune into HEAT.com throughout Election Day to re-watch all of your favorite games from our 2020 NBA Finals run! (You must be located in South Florida to view the stream)

Full Schedule:

Time Game 6:00 AM Round 1, Game 1 vs Pacers (Butler scores game-high 28 in first HEAT playoff game) 7:00 AM Round 1, Game 4 vs Pacers (HEAT sweep Pacers to advance to EC Semi-finals for first time since 2016) 8:00 AM Round 2, Game 2 vs Bucks (HEAT take 2-0 series lead on a pair of dramatic game winning free throws by Jimmy Butler) 9:00 AM Round 2, Game 3 vs Bucks (HEAT overcome late deficit with a 40-point 4th quarter to take commanding 3-0 series lead) 10:00 AM ECF, Game 1 vs. Celtics (Bam Adebayo seals game 1 with one of the greatest blocks in NBA playoff history) 11:00 AM ECF, Game 4 vs Celtics (Tyler Herro proves he’s no ordinary rookie with a historic 37-point performance) Noon ECF, Game 6 vs Celtics (HEAT eliminate Celtics to claim their 6th Eastern Conference Championship) 1:00 PM NBA Finals, Game 3 vs Lakers (Shorthanded HEAT climb back into series behind a gutsy triple-double from Jimmy Butler) 2:00 pm NBA Finals, Game 5 vs Lakers (HEAT stave off elimination thanks to another Finals triple-double from Jimmy Butler) 3:00 pm Round 1, Game 4 vs Pacers (HEAT sweep Pacers to advance to EC Semi-finals for first time since 2016) 4:00 pm Round 2, Game 3 vs Bucks (HEAT overcome late deficit with a 40-point 4th quarter to take commanding 3-0 series lead) 5:00 pm ECF, Game 1 vs. Celtics (Bam Adebayo seals game 1 with one of the greatest blocks in NBA playoff history) 6:00 pm ECF, Game 4 vs Celtics (Tyler Herro proves he’s no ordinary rookie with a historic 37-point performance) 7:00 pm NBA Finals, Game 3 vs Lakers (Shorthanded HEAT climb back into series behind a gutsy triple-double from Jimmy Butler) 8:00 pm NBA Finals, Game 5 vs Lakers (HEAT stave off elimination thanks to another Finals triple-double from Jimmy Butler)

This Election Day line-stream will also be available on the Miami HEAT App.

*The schedule is subject to change.