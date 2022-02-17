HEAT To Deliver Surprise $10,000 Donation To Luke Hoyer Athletic Fund

As part of the Random Acts of HEAT initiative, presented by UKG, the Miami HEAT hosted a surprise event to benefit children of Broward County’s foster care system.

A $10,000 donation as made to the Luke Hoyer Athletic Fund in support of Voices for Children of Broward County. Luke Hoyer was one of the 17 victims in the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The Fund assists in providing apparel, equipment, registration, and travel fees for over 2,000 children in foster care in Broward County.

The HEAT also provided dinner and an assortment of HEAT-branded giveaways to all children in attendance in honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day.