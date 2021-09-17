HEAT VACCINATION EVENT

In order for local law enforcement to protect us, they must first be protect themselves. It’s why the Association of Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police COVID-19 Committee is urging members of law enforcement and corrections to get vaccinated against this viral, potentially fatal disease.

In light of this directive, the Miami HEAT - in partnership with Miami-Dade County - will host a COVID-19 Vaccination event for first responders (and anyone else aged 12+) at FTX Arena's 601 event space on Thursday, September 16th between the hours of 10am and 5pm.

The event will be facilitated by Florida Department of Health, who will administer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms. It is free for participants, but you must bring your government-issued photo ID (including those under 18 years of age).

A second event will take place on Thursday, October 7th to administer the second dose of Pfizer.

Free parking will be available in the P2 Parking Garage (please bring your ticket for validation).

FAQs