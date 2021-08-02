HEAT VACCINATION EVENT

The Miami HEAT in partnership with Miami-Dade County will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the FTX Arena for anyone aged 12+ on Thursday, August 5th between the hours of 11am and 7pm.

The event will be facilitated by Florida Department of Health, who will administer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms. It is free for participants, but you must bring your government-issued photo ID (including those under 18 years of age).

Free parking will be available in the P2 Parking Garage (please bring your ticket for validation).

Pfizer and J&J Vaccine - Shot 1 Giveaways Opportunity to win tickets to upcoming HEAT games and six marquee events at FTX Arena including: Bad Bunny - El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo

Kane Brown - Blessed & Free Tour

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

The Weeknd

Fonseca and Andres Cepeda - Compadres Tour

Maluma - Papi Juancho Tour

Pfizer Vaccine - Shot 2 Giveaways A second event will take place on August 26 to administer the second dose of Pfizer. Participants who opt to receive the Pfizer vaccine will have the opportunity to win additional memorabilia including a Miami HEAT Street Banner or NBA issued authentic Miami HEAT player apparel during the administration of their second dose.

FAQs