Community Vaccination Event Details - April 29, 2021
The Miami HEAT will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the AmericanAirlines Arena for Florida residents aged 16+ on Thursday, April 29th between the hours of 11am and 4pm. The event will be facilitated by Walmart pharmacists, who will be prepared to administer up to 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those interested in participating MUST schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-886-0023 and selecting Option 4 – "All Other Locations" and specify the "The Miami HEAT Event" before 10pm on Wednesday, April 28th. Florida residents under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms. A second event will take place on May 20 to administer the second dose (details TBD).
As our Official Community Partner, Florida Blue will be on site to distribute masks, hand sanitizer and other wellness goodies.
FAQs
Florida residents aged 16 or older (those under 18 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian).
It is free for participants, but you must bring your government-issued photo ID (including those under 18 years of age) and insurance card (i.e. Florida Blue, or red/white/blue card if you are on Medicare) and/or proof of Florida residency (e.g. your driver’s license) to verify your eligibility.
Participants must schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-886-0023 and selecting Option 4 – "All Other Locations" and specify the "The Miami HEAT Event" before 10pm on Wednesday, April 28th.
You will need to provide your name, phone number, and preferred appointment time. Appointments are first-come, first-served, and subject to availability.
Before your appointment time, you can park in the P2 Garage of the AmericanAirlines Arena (please hold on to your parking ticket to get it validated).
You will then follow the signs to check-in and enter via the AmericanAirlines Lounge North stairs on the North side of the garage.
For ADA access, please use Elevators 3 and 4 on the North side of the garage.
Yes, you can, but, if you don't have a printer, you can also complete the paperwork when you arrive at the Arena on April 29th.
You will need to complete a Patient Questionnaire, Insurance Attestation, and Medical Waiver.
