Community Vaccination Event Details - April 29, 2021

The Miami HEAT will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the AmericanAirlines Arena for Florida residents aged 16+ on Thursday, April 29th between the hours of 11am and 4pm. The event will be facilitated by Walmart pharmacists, who will be prepared to administer up to 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those interested in participating MUST schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-886-0023 and selecting Option 4 – "All Other Locations" and specify the "The Miami HEAT Event" before 10pm on Wednesday, April 28th. Florida residents under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms. A second event will take place on May 20 to administer the second dose (details TBD).

As our Official Community Partner, Florida Blue will be on site to distribute masks, hand sanitizer and other wellness goodies.

