HEAT Assigns Terry To Skyforce

MIAMI, Feb. 26 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have assigned forward Emanuel Terry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Terry will be available for the Skyforce’s game tonight against the Windy City Bulls.

Terry, who was signed by the HEAT to a 10-day contract on February 20, has appeared in one game with Miami totaling one point, a rebound and an assist in 3:15 minutes of action while shooting 1-of-2 from the foul line. He also appeared in two games with Phoenix earlier this season after signing a 10-day contract with the Suns on January 27, totaling nine points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 20 minutes of action while shooting 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line. Additionally, he has appeared in 10 games (nine starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.40 steals, 1.00 blocks and 29.6 minutes while shooting 57.5 percent from the field.