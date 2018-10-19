HEAT Announce Seven Players Join Skyforce

MIAMI, October 19 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Charles Cooke, Marcus Lee, DeAndre Liggins, Malik Newman, Rodney Purvis, Raphiael Putney and Brianté Weber have all signed with the G League and have been assigned to the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Cooke, who signed with the HEAT on October 7, appeared in one preseason game on October 10 vs. New Orleans, totaling one point, two rebounds and a block in 10:37 minutes of action. He split last season between the Pelicans and the Greensboro Swarm and the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League. In 25 G League games (10 starts) last season, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.40 steals and 25.3 minutes while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He also appeared in 13 NBA games with the Pelicans, totaling six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes of action.

Lee, who signed with the HEAT on August 15, appeared in one preseason game on October 2 at Charlotte, totaling 10 points, six rebounds and an assist in 12:42 minutes of action. He suffered a right knee injury in the contest and underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on October 9 to repair cartilage damage. There is no timetable for his return.

Liggins, who signed with the HEAT on October 7, appeared in one preseason game on October 10 vs. New Orleans, totaling 10 points, two assists and a steal in 16:13 minutes of action. The five-year NBA veteran previously spent time with the Skyforce from 2013-16, appearing in 76 games (74 starts) averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.36 steals and 39.2 minutes while helping the Skyforce to the 2016 G League championship.

Newman, who signed with the HEAT on August 6, appeared in two preseason games with Miami, totaling four points, two rebounds and an assist in 21:18 minutes of action. He connected on 85 three-point field goals last season with Kentucky, the ninth-most for a single-season in KU history, and was named the Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player after he averaged 24.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in the tournament, helping Kansas earn the Big 12 title. Additionally, he averaged a team-high 21.6 points in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, helping Kansas to the Final Four.

Purvis, who signed with the HEAT on October 11, appeared in one preseason game on October 12 vs. Atlanta, totaling two steals in 4:44 minutes of action. He split last season between the Orlando Magic and their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. He appeared in 39 G League games (all starts) with Lakeland, averaging 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.41 steals and 38.0 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the foul line where he was named to the 2018 G League All-Star Team and was an All-Rookie First Team selection. He also appeared in 16 games (two starts) with Orlando and averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.1 minutes.

Putney, who signed with the HEAT on October 11, appeared in one preseason game on October 12 vs. Atlanta, totaling one rebound in 4:44 minutes of action. Last season, he appeared in 46 G League games (36 starts) with the Erie BayHawks and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.33 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.17 steals and 28.8 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. After his stint with the BayHawks, he played professionally in Puerto Rico and France, appearing in 15 total games (12 starts) averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.80 blocks and 23.0 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

Weber, who signed with the HEAT on August 21, appeared in five preseason games, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.60 steals, 1.8 rebounds and 16.4 minutes. He has previously appeared in 74 games (55 starts) with the Skyforce, averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.58 steals and 33.3 minutes. He has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the HEAT, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.