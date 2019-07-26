HEAT Announce Front Office Promotions

MIAMI, July 26 – The Miami HEAT announced front office promotions today, including Adam Simon to HEAT Vice President, Basketball Operations/Assistant General Manager, Eric Glass to head coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s NBA G League affiliate, and Eric Amsler to HEAT Director of Scouting and Director of Player Personnel/Skyforce General Manager.

“Adam has played an integral role in our player moves for more than 20 years and will now add his leadership for Basketball Operations while continuing to supervise Player Personnel and Skyforce Basketball Operations,” said HEAT Senior Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg. “Eric Glass has played a vital role in the development of our young players and veterans as well as providing crucial coaching and strategic support to Erik Spoelstra. We are excited that he will now be leading the Skyforce as we embody our philosophies and cultures with Skyforce and HEAT players as well as the Sioux Falls community. Eric Amsler will now be taking on additional leadership roles in Player Personnel as well as taking on the day-to-day responsibilities with Skyforce basketball. We are looking forward to seeing him bring his leadership to the Skyforce as we continue to strive to represent the G League as well as develop HEAT and Skyforce basketball players.”

Simon has been promoted to HEAT Vice President, Basketball Operations/Assistant General Manager after previously serving as HEAT Vice President, Player Personnel/HEAT Assistant General Manager/General Manager, Sioux Falls Skyforce. Simon, who is entering his 25th season with Miami, will assist Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg in all areas of Miami’s Basketball Operations department. In addition to his HEAT duties, he spent the last six seasons as General Manager of the Skyforce, helping Sioux Falls capture the 2016 NBA G League championship and winning at least a share of three divisional titles. He also received the NBA G League’s inaugural Executive of the Year award for the 2015-16 season as the team recorded 40 wins, setting the single-season G League record.

Glass, who has been with the HEAT organization for nine years, served as head coach of Miami’s Summer League team for the past two seasons, recently going 6-2 this year after posting a perfect 3-0 record in the California Classic and a 3-2 record in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, leading the team to the quarterfinals. Over the last two seasons, Glass held the title of Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach where he oversaw the creation of all video edits that Miami’s coaching staff used to scout opponents while also having a presence in the counseling and development of HEAT players. In 2014, he served as an assistant coach under Mike Fratello for the Ukraine National Team during the FIBA World Cup and the 2013 EuroBasket Championships. He was named Video Coordinator by head coach Erik Spoelstra in 2013 after joining Miami as an intern in 2010. Prior to joining the HEAT, Glass served as Video Coordinator at UC Irvine for the 2009-10 season after previously being the Men’s Basketball Graduate Assistant for Cal State Fullerton from 2007-09.

Amsler has been promoted to HEAT Director of Scouting and Director of Player Personnel/General Manager, Sioux Falls Skyforce after previously serving as HEAT Director of Scouting and Assistant Director of Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager, Sioux Falls Skyforce. Over his 15 seasons in Miami, he has served the organization in different capacities in Basketball Operations, including Director of Scouting and Assistant Director of Player Personnel in 2017 after being previously named as Director of Scouting Operations for three seasons. Prior to that, he was the Scouting & Player Personnel Coordinator from 2007-2014 and the Scouting & Information Coordinator in 2006 before joining the organization as a Basketball Operations Intern in 2004.