HEAT ANNOUNCE 2024-25 PRESEASON HOME SCHEDULE

The Miami HEAT announced their 2024-25 preseason home schedule today with all three games being played inside the Kaseya Center. The HEAT will open their preseason home schedule vs. the Atlanta Hawks on October 10 (7:30PM) with additional home games on October 13 vs. New Orleans (3:30PM) and October 15 vs. San Antonio (7:30PM).

Game tickets for the three home games at Kaseya Center will go on sale this Wednesday beginning at 2PM. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com. All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. HEAT fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App in order to gain entry to Kaseya Center.

The complete preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The preseason home schedule is as follows: