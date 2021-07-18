Miami HEAT 2021-22 Home Preseason Schedule

Your Miami HEAT have announced their 2021-22 preseason home schedule with all three games being played inside FTX Arena. The HEAT will start their preseason action against the Atlanta Hawks on October 4 at 7:30PM with their next home game scheduled for October 11 vs. the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30PM and then completing the home schedule vs. the Boston Celtics on October 15 at 8PM.

Game tickets for the three home games at FTX Arena will go on sale this Monday, July 19 beginning at 12PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting our Single Game Tickets page or Ticketmaster.com.

All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. HEAT fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order to gain entry to FTX Arena. The Miami HEAT App is the number one source to enhance HEAT fans’ game day experience.

The complete preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date. The preseason home schedule is as follows: