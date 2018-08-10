HEAT Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

MIAMI, August 10 – The Miami HEAT announced its regular season schedule today. The 82-game schedule consists of 41 home dates, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 41 road contests, and runs from October 17, 2018 through April 10, 2019. FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all games available for local broadcast, which will amount to 79 games in total. The HEAT will make 11 national television appearances, including three exclusive broadcasts on TNT. In addition, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast two HEAT games and NBA TV has scheduled coverage on six games. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English, while Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM) or Mix 98.3 FM (regular season conflict games) will broadcast each regular season game in Spanish. Additional broadcast schedule information, including preseason coverage, will be available at a later date.

Miami kicks off its 31st season on the road, facing the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 17 (7PM). The HEAT will kick off its home slate on Saturday, October 20, when they host the Charlotte Hornets (8PM). The HEAT begins the season with four of its first six games at home. Once again this season, most Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 8PM, allowing ticket holders additional time to arrive at the Arena and not miss any game action.

The schedule features several exciting match-ups, including a visit by the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on February 27 (7:30PM), and a visit by the Los Angeles Lakers on November 18 (6PM). In a rematch of last year’s playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit Miami twice, on November 12 (7:30PM) and April 9 (7:30PM). The Boston Celtics also visit Miami twice, in a nationally televised game on January 10 (7PM), as well as on April 3 (7:30PM).

This year’s schedule features 41 of the 82 games played on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Of those weekend games, 20 will be played in Miami (seven on Friday, eight on Saturday and five on Sunday). The HEAT’s longest homestand will be a five-game stretch from March 8-17. Miami’s longest road trip is a six-game stretch from December 7-16. Additionally, the HEAT will play 12 sets of back-to-back games, one less than last season. The month in which Miami plays the highest number of games is March, when the HEAT hits the hardwood 15 times. March will also be the month in which the HEAT plays its most home contests, with nine of its 15 games in AmericanAirlines Arena. The most road games Miami will play in a month is eight, which they do in January.

Miami HEAT Season Tickets are available for sale for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Interested HEAT fans are encouraged to visit HEATSeasonTickets.com -- a special website containing video elements, an interactive 3-D seating chart and the ability to view and purchase seats in real time. Interested fans can also contact the HEAT by sending an email to seasons@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP. On Friday, September 21st, the general public can purchase single game tickets by logging on to HEAT.com beginning at 10AM. All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. Visit HEAT.com/app for more information.