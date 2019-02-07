HEAT Acquire Ryan Anderson

MIAMI, Feb. 6 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have acquired Ryan Anderson from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson.

Anderson, an 11-year NBA veteran, has appeared in 637 career games (289 starts) averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 26.2 minutes while shooting 42.2 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and 85.4 percent from the foul line. Entering this season, Anderson has made at least 100 three-point field goals in four consecutive seasons and in 7-of-10 campaigns overall. He has connected on 1,322 career treys, marking the third-most ever by a player 6’10 or taller, trailing only Dirk Nowitzki (1,935) and former HEAT player Rashard Lewis (1,787).

Ellington, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 10, 2015, appeared in 164 games (27 starts) with Miami and averaged 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 24.8 minutes while shooting 40.7 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from three-point range and 86.1 percent from the foul line. The 10-year NBA veteran has appeared in 617 career games (139 starts) averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 21.0 minutes while shooting 41 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and 85.2 percent from the foul line.

Johnson, who has spent all five seasons in Miami, was originally signed by the HEAT on August 7, 2014, appearing in 257 career games (56 starts) averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 26.5 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range and 76.5 percent from the foul line. He has appeared in 44 games (10 starts) this season averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 25.5 minutes while shooting 42.6 percent from the field.