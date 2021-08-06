HEAT ACQUIRE KYLE LOWRY

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have acquired six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa.

“Kyle Lowry is a great leader and an exceptional defender,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “As a point guard, he will bring important skills to run the offense, score the ball and defend with the very best.”

Lowry started all 46 games he appeared in last season with Toronto and averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 34.8 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line. Among league leaders, he ranked fourth in charges drawn and 21st in free throw percentage. He led the team in assists 27 times, in rebounds on eight occasions and in points seven times. He recorded 16 20-point games, including two 30-point performances, while posting nine double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Lowry dished out a franchise-tying 19 assists at Boston on March 4 and among Toronto’s all-time lists, he ranks first in assists, first in steals, first in three-point field goals made, first in triple-doubles, second in points, second in games played, second in minutes, third in total rebounds, third in defensive rebounds, third in free throws made, fourth in field goals made and eighth in offensive rebounds.

Over the course of his 15-year NBA career, Lowry has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.34 steals and 31.8 minutes in 960 career games (724 starts) with Memphis, Houston and Toronto. He has scored 20+ points in 265 games, 30 or more 43 times, has 150 career double-doubles and 18 triple-doubles. Among active players on the NBA’s all-time list, he currently ranks fifth in assists, seventh in three-point field goals made, 10th in steals, 10th in triple-doubles, 11th in minutes, 12th in free throws made and 15th in points.

A 2019 NBA Champion, Lowry has appeared in 97 playoff contests (84 starts), averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.36 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. He has scored 20+ points in 29 games and 30 or more nine times, while posting 11 career postseason double-doubles. On the international stage, he won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dragić, acquired by the HEAT on February 19, 2015, has appeared in 867 NBA regular season games (522 starts) during his 13-year career and has averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 28.0 minutes. He leaves the HEAT ranked among the team’s all-time leaders in assists (3rd), three-point field goals made (5th) and attempted (6th), double-figure scoring efforts (6th), points (8th), scoring average (8th) and field goals made (8th) and attempted (9th).

Achiuwa was selected by the HEAT with the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He appeared in 61 games (four starts) for the HEAT and averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game. He was Miami’s leading scorer off the bench four times and topped the HEAT reserves in blocks 19 times, rebounds 14 times, plus/minus 11 times, steals seven times and minutes once.