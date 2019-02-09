HEAT 96 - Kings 102 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Sacramento Kings 102-96 Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. J. Rich Does It All

Not only was Richardson very aggressive early on in the contest, but he also emptied the tank in the fourth and did all he could to try and will Miami to a win.

For proof of that, just take a look at this tough finish down the stretch when Sacramento was mounting its comeback:

A little earlier in the period, Richardson came through with this great block on Harry Giles III that led to a bucket on the other end after Giles III got called for goaltending:

And while that block really stood out, we can’t forget about these swats on De'Aaron Fox in the third quarter:

In addition to his team-high 21 points (nine in the fourth) on 9-of-15 shooting, J. Rich also amassed four assists and two boards to go along with those team-high three blocks above.

2. Whiteside Strong Again

Like his last time out against Portland, Hassan Whiteside got off to a great start and never looked back.

From the opening tip, the big fella remained ready for the catch in the post and utilized his strength advantage against Willie Cauley-Stein. As such, Whiteside recorded a double-double before the first half was done.

That said, his biggest contribution came on the defensive end, as the 7-footer protected the rim very well as usual.

Perhaps his best sequence of the night came on this block on Fox late in the fourth quarter:

Yup, he was fired up.

When it was all said and done, Whiteside tallied 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, a game-high 19 rebounds, a team-high three steals, two blocks and an assist.

3. Wade Goes Off In The 2Q

Although Dwyane Wade had to exit the game momentarily after taking a hard fall in the first quarter, he returned with a vengeance.

How so?

Well, he scored the HEAT’s last 11 points of the second quarter, including this vintage finish with contact in the pick-and-roll:

Flexin on ‘em.

Wade finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until after the All-Star Break when it hosts the Pistons on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.