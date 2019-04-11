HEAT 94 - Nets 113 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 113-94 Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Dwyane Wade recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

1. Wade Closes Career In Historic Fashion

Simply put, Wade made sure his one last game would be remembered forever.

Thanks to some fantastic passes, nifty finishes inside and a few threes, the 37-year-old tallied his fifth career triple-double.

And how he did it was so fitting.

Oh yeah, we should also note that Wade passed Elgin Baylor for 29th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list earlier in the third quarter.

One. Last. Milestone.

Thank you, D. Wade.

2. UD Sharp Once Again

In his first start since April 13, 2015, Udonis Haslem wasted little time to get going.

Need proof?

Here you go:

From there, Haslem continued to finish plays inside, clean the boards and, of course, draw charges.

Haslem finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

3. Jones Jr. Destroys The Rim

So…“Airplane Mode” was in full effect on Wednesday night.

In fact, all five of Derrick Jones Jr.’s field goals were dunks.

Sheesh.

When it was all said and done, Jones Jr. accumulated 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and four rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-In addition to knocking down his third career three, Bam Adebayo also came through with this monster jam with contact in the second quarter:

Adebayo ended up with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, six rebounds and a steal.

Game Note:

-Josh Richardson (Left Hip Strain) and Kendrick Nunn were inactive.