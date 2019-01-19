HEAT 93 - Pistons 98 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Detroit Pistons 98-93 Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 20 points.

1. Wade Does All He Can

Although Wade used his veteran acumen to score on Luke Kennard often in the early going, he really gave it his all in the fourth.

In fact, he led Miami with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting in the final period, including this crafty spin against Reggie Jackson, shot fake inside on Zaza Pachulia and finish:

In addition to his 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Wade also had a team-high eight assists and four boards.

2. TJ Catches Fire In The Third

With the HEAT down double-digits in the third, Tyler Johnson (along with Wade) helped give Miami its first lead of the game.

All told, TJ scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the period, with this trey finally putting the HEAT ahead temporarily:

Johnson finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block.

3. BAM Empties The Tank…As Usual

With Andre Drummond out for most of the contest, Bam Adebayo took advantage inside and rolled to the rim with force.

And while he came through with a massive alley-oop jam in the first quarter, his most impressive sequence came on this acrobatic reverse alley-oop layup in the fourth:

Talk about crazy athleticism.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo had nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, six boards, an assist and a block.

Other Takeaways:

-Not only did Justise Winslow hit two key buckets in the fourth, but he also came through with this superb wraparound pass to Hassan Whiteside early in the first quarter…

…and this steal late in the second quarter thanks to a great segment of defense on Blake Griffin from one end of the court to the other:

Winslow ended up with 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists to go along with that steal above.

Game Notes:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Josh Richardson (Illness) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Saturday night at 8:00 PM against the Chicago Bulls. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Wednesday at 7:30 PM against the Clippers. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.