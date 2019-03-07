HEAT 91 - Hornets 84 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Charlotte Hornets 91-84 Wednesday night at Spectrum Center. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Whiteside Brings It

In his second straight game off the bench, Hassan Whiteside made an immediate impact against the Hornets.

And while he made a huge difference on the offensive glass from the very moment he stepped onto the floor, he really dominated in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the big fella recorded eight points, six boards and two blocks in the final period, with two-way sequences like this one a common sight:

Later on, the 29-year-old iced the game with two clutch free throws that put Miami up by seven with 16.1 seconds left.

So yeah, he did it all.

When it was all said and done, Whiteside had 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, a game-high 15 rebounds (nine offensive) and a game-high four blocks.

2. KO Stays Hot

I mean, what else is there to say about Olynyk at this point?

Simply put, KO kept up his torrid shooting and led all players with five treys, including this one in the fourth:

That reaction by the HEAT’s bench says it all.

In addition to his game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from deep, Olynyk also amassed 11 boards, two steals, one assist, one block and a game-high plus-13 rating.

3. Adebayo Sets The Tone

Bam Adebayo had his entire repertoire on display Wednesday, as he set great screens, played stout defense and connected on his first five shots.

And even though a smooth pull-up jumper was part of the flurry, he also came through with this impressive coast-to-coast finish early on:

Adebayo ended up with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Left Calf Strain) and Yante Maten were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to prepare for their matchup with the Cavs on Friday at 8PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.