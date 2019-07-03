Summer League: HEAT 89 - Kings 88 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Sacramento Kings 89-88 Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center in the California Classic Summer League. Kendrick Nunn led the way for the HEAT with 27 points.

1. Nunn Catches Fire Late

After having a slow start to the contest, Nunn picked things up in a big way after halftime.

How so?

Well, he scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the second half thanks to a bevy of threes.

Then again, he also finished a few plays inside, with perhaps no bucket as impressive as this one in the third quarter:

Whoa.

In addition to his game-high 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, Nunn also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a plus-nine rating.

2. Maten Stays Strong

Simply put, Yante Maten was aggressive from the very start and absorbed a ton of contact inside. In fact, the forward led all players with 13 free throw attempts and hit 11 of them.

And while he scored six straight points for Miami during a stretch in the third quarter and finished with seven in the period, his best sequence came in the fourth.

Told you he was aggressive.

When it was all said and done, Maten tallied 21 points, a team-high nine boards, one assist, one steal, one block and a team-high plus-19 rating.

3. Silva Comes Through In The Clutch

Chris Silva made some absolutely crucial plays in the fourth quarter to ensure the victory for the HEAT.

For proof, just check these out:

Silva ended up with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting, six rebounds, a team-high two blocks, one assist and a plus-seven rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Kyle Alexander continued to show his potential as a strong interior defender and came through with this great block at the end of the first quarter:

Shortly thereafter, the 22-year-old out of Tennessee finished this jam in the second quarter courtesy of Nick Weiler-Babb:

In all, Alexander recorded six points on 3-of-5 shooting, six rebounds and that block above.

Game Notes:

-Tyler Herro sat out.

-Charles Cooke exited the game in the first quarter and did not return. He is in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will face the Warriors on Wednesday at 3:00 PM. Television coverage will be on NBA TV.