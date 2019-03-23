HEAT 87 - Bucks 116 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 116-87 Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 14 points.

1. Whiteside Does All He Can

After making an immediate impact on the defensive end with these two blocks late in the first quarter…

…Whiteside continued to fight hard in the fourth regardless of the circumstances.

In fact, the big fella led Miami with nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in the final period thanks to a couple dunks and mid-range jumpers.

In addition to his team-high 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Whiteside also led the squad with nine rebounds and three blocks.

2. Adebayo Sharp Early

Simply put, Bam Adebayo had his entire offensive repertoire on display, as he knocked down a few jumpers, threw down an alley-oop jam and came through with some solid finishes inside, including this one in transition early in the third quarter:

Tough.

Of course, the 21-year-old also set good screens throughout the contest and competed hard defensively against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo amassed 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, seven boards, two assists and a steal.

3. Wade Stays Crafty

Although Dwyane Wade got into the paint and hit a number of his usual runners against Milwaukee, nothing touches this great cut and flush in the second quarter:

Wade finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Game Notes:

-Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Charles Cooke (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Rodney McGruder (Left Knee Soreness) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Saturday night against the Wizards in D.C.. Miami’s next home tilt will be on Tuesday against the Magic, and tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.