HEAT 86 - Bucks 124 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 124-86 Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow each scored 19 points apiece to lead Miami.

1. Whiteside Sharp Throughout

Although Whiteside was active in the first half with jams inside, quick push shots and even a mid-range jumper for good measure, he kicked things into high gear in the third quarter.

How so?

Well, he scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in the period, including this massive jam in transition over Brook Lopez:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Whiteside also had a team-high eight rebounds, one assist and one block.

2. Winslow Continues To Mix Things Up

Like Whiteside, Winslow got off to a very quick start and carried over his strong play into the third.

In addition to hitting a bevy of runners as usual, Winslow also did damage from deep and nailed a few catch-and-shoot treys.

That said, nothing quite touches this fantastic pocket pass to Whiteside in the first quarter, which the big fella threw down over Giannis Antetokounmpo:

When it was all said and done, Winslow tallied five boards, five assists and two blocks to go along with his aforementioned 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

3. Jones Jr. Shows Soft Touch Inside

Regardless of the deficit, Derrick Jones Jr. fought hard and came through with a number of nice finishes in the paint.

Jones Jr. finished with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, three assists, one rebound and a steal.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at 7:00 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 PM against the Clippers. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.