HEAT 84 - Jazz 111 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Utah Jazz 111-84 Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Rodney McGruder led the way for the HEAT with 16 points.

1. McGruder Sticks With It

No matter what the deficit was, McGruder blocked out the noise and competed hard as usual.

The result?

A team-high nine points in the fourth thanks to three treys, including this nice step-back:

In addition to his 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep, McGruder also had four rebounds and a steal.

2. KO Mixes It Up

Kelly Olynyk continued to show his craftiness and did a little bit of everything against Utah on Wednesday. And like McGruder, KO kept fighting in the fourth and scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting in the period.

Naturally, one of his better plays of the night came during that flurry.

Olynyk finished with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, a team-high eight boards, three assists and two steals.

3. Jones Jr. Stays Active

While the HEAT struggled on the defensive end, Derrick Jones Jr. did what he could and was very active in the passing lanes.

In fact, Jones Jr. recorded a game and career-high five steals, including this one in the fourth that led to an impressive finish in transition:

When it was all said and done, the 21-year-old tallied eight points on 3-of-6 shooting and four rebounds to go along with his aforementioned five steals.

Game Notes:

-Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Hassan Whiteside (Personal Reasons), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive. However, Whiteside will rejoin the team in Memphis.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at 8:00 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Thursday, Dec. 20 versus the Rockets. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.