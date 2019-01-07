HEAT 82 - Hawks 106 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Atlanta Hawks 106-82 Sunday night at State Farm Arena. Derrick Jones Jr. led the way for the HEAT with 14 points.

1. Jones Jr. Does His Thing

As usual, Jones Jr. was active on both ends of the floor against the Hawks.

And while he racked up three steals, he also came through with this strong and-one finish late in the third quarter after recovering a loose ball:

That’s tough.

In addition to his 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and three steals, Jones Jr. also had three boards.

2. Adebayo Sticks With It

Regardless of the circumstances, Bam Adebayo continued to plug away and fought hard until the very end. In fact, he had six points on 3-of-5 shooting in the fourth thanks to his energy around the rim.

For a perfect example of that, check out this play where he grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic and put it back in:

Adebayo finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

3. Wade Balls Out Early

Although Dwyane Wade made an immediate impact upon checking in with a block and finish in transition, his best play of the night came on a remarkable lob to Jones Jr.

Very few players in the league could’ve made that pass.

Wade ended up with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal to go along with his aforementioned block.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.