HEAT vs. 76ers: Round 2 By The Numbers
Game 1 Tips Monday
- -This is the third time that Miami and Philadelphia will meet in the postseason. Miami won a five-game first-round series in 2011 – the first series played by the HEAT with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh – while the 76ers won a five-game first-round series in 2018
-
-You can find the series schedule here
- -Miami defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 4-1, in the first round, while Philadelphia beat the Toronto Raptors in six games
- -The season series was split, 2-2, with each side winning a home and a road game. The HEAT are 67-64 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season
- -The HEAT and 76ers finished tied for the No. 11 Offensive Rating in the league at 113.0. Miami scored 109.2 points per 100 in the four games against Philadelphia, while the 76ers scored 107.5 per 100 against the HEAT
- -Miami posted the No. 4 Defensive Rating in the league, allowing 108.4 points per 100, while Philadelphia finished No. 12 at 110.2
- -The HEAT were the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league at 37.9 percent
- -On December 15, Gabe Vincent scored a then-career high 26 points and hit the go-ahead three in the final minutes as Miami won despite missing Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
- -On January 15, Joel Embiid scored 32 points as the 76ers won by double digits with Bam Adebayo still out due to injury
- -Without Kyle Lowry, Miami won, 99-82, on March 5. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 21
- -In the final game of the regular season series, Tyrese Maxey led a late comeback with 28 points as the 76ers played without Embiid
- -Joel Embiid finished No. 2 in the league with 674 post-ups, while James Harden was No. 4 with 774 isolations
- -James Harden did not play in any games between Miami and Philadelphia.
|113.0 (Rank 11)
|OFFENSIVE RATING
|113.0 (Rank 11)
|108.4 (Rank 4)
|DEFENSIVE RATING
|110.2 (Rank 12)
|.551 (Rank 5)
|EFFECTIVE SHOOTING %
|.534 (Rank 16)
|.524 (Rank 12)
|OPPONENT EFFECTIVE SHOOTING %
|.524 (Rank 12)
|64.4 (Rank 4)
|ASSIST %
|60.2 (Rank 15)
|14.9 (Rank 28)
|TURNOVER %
|12.9 (Rank 5)
|15.4 (Rank 3)
|OPPONENT TURNOVER %
|13.6 (Rank 18)
|27.8 (Rank 10)
|OFFENSIVE REBOUND %
|24.6 (Rank 30)
|73.5 (Rank 9)
|DEFENSIVE REBOUND %
|72.4 (Rank 19)
|21.9 (Rank 16)
|FREE THROWS/100
|24.5 (Rank 2)
