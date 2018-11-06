HEAT 120 - Pistons 115 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Detroit Pistons 120-115 in overtime Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 27 points.

1. J. Rich Comes Up Big In OT

After struggling a bit at the end of the fourth quarter, Richardson certainly made amends in overtime and led Miami with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting in the period.

And on a night where he varied up his offensive approach, it’s only fitting that his field goals in OT came off a blow-by drive, a short turnaround jumper and this catch-and-shoot trey:

(Also note that great pass from Goran Dragić.)

Of course, Richardson also hit two clutch free throws with 1.4 seconds left to essentially seal the deal.

That’s big-time.

In addition to his game-high 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting, the 25-year-old also amassed eight boards, four assists and two blocks.

2. Wade Empties The Tank

While Dwyane Wade looked great early on and passed Clyde Drexler for 30th on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List in the first half, his biggest contribution came late in the contest.

With less than a minute to go in overtime and the HEAT up by one, Wade came up with a huge block on Langston Galloway and then grabbed an offensive rebound on the other end that led to a jump ball.

Talk about laying it all on the line.

In all, Wade had 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and a plus-nine rating to go along with that rebound and block above.

3. Winslow Sets The Tone Early

You should know by now that Justise Winslow is one heck of a defender.

That was on full display in the first half, as Winslow played stout defense against Blake Griffin and made things as tough as possible on the 29-year-old both in the post and on the perimeter.

Need proof?

Just take a look at this fantastic effort by Winslow to force a jump ball late in the second quarter:

Then again, this rip on Stanley Johnson in help defense shortly thereafter was pretty impressive too:

Winslow ended up with nine points, six boards, five assists and three steals.

In other words, he stuffed the stat sheet as usual.

Other Takeaways:

-Dragić made his return to action and did his usual damage in transition.

One of his better plays of the night came on this finish in the third quarter off a fantastic no-look pass from Winslow:

Dragić finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block.

Game Notes:

-Hassan Whiteside (Right Knee Injury) sat out.

-James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to face the Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM for Cancer Awareness Night. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.