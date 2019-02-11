HEAT 118 - Warriors 120 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Golden State Warriors 120-118 Sunday night at Oracle Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 37 points.

1. Richardson Goes Off

With the “Splash Brothers” on the other side, Richardson did his best to mitigate them with his own barrage from downtown.

Thanks to great movement off the ball from the very beginning, Richardson led Miami with a career-high eight made triples. Yes, eight.

Naturally, two of them came in the fourth quarter, including this one that made it a night to remember:

In addition to his team and career-high 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting, including an amazing 8-of-11 from deep, Richardson also recorded five assists and a steal.

2. Winslow Does All He Can

As usual, Justise Winslow left it all on the floor and emptied the tank on both ends.

In addition to handling the ball as usual, the 22-year-old hit some spot-up treys and smooth pull-up jumpers much like this one in the third quarter where he created separation from Kevin Durant:

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow made Durant’s looks as tough as possible, but sometimes you just have to live with the result when your opponent makes contested shots.

In all, Winslow tallied 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a team-high plus-10 rating.

3. Waiters Records A Season High

You should know by now that Dion Waiters is never fazed by the moment.

Much like J. Rich, Waiters found his rhythm from the perimeter and drilled six threes against the defending champs, including this tough one over Klay Thompson just before the first half came to a close:

As the game progressed, Waiters got to the bucket a little more and continued to stretch the floor.

When it was all said and done, the 27-year-old amassed a season-high 24 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo had another one of his patented two-way sequences in the fourth quarter.

What athleticism.

Adebayo finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, 11 boards, three assists and a team-high two blocks.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Monday night against the Nuggets at 9PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until after the All-Star Break when it hosts the Pistons on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.