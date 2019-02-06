HEAT 118 - Trail Blazers 108 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-108 Tuesday night at Moda Center. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Whiteside Feasts

While Whiteside had a quick start to the contest, he really made his presence felt in the third quarter with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including this one-handed flush courtesy of Justise Winslow:

But that wasn’t all to his performance, though, as the big fella fought hard on the offensive glass and hit a few mid-range jumpers throughout the night.

Of course, he also did his thing on the defensive end both inside and on the perimeter when doubling C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard.

Simply put, Whiteside did it all.

In addition to his 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting, the 29-year-old also recorded team highs with 11 rebounds and four steals to go along with a plus-16 rating.

2. Wade Gets Hot In The Third

Dwyane Wade made sure to put on a show in his final appearance in Portland.

In particular, the 37-year-old helped Miami end the third quarter strong with eight of the team’s final 12 points of the period.

And naturally, a turnaround jumper was part of the equation.

Gotta love it.

When it was all said and done, Wade tallied 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, nine boards, three assists and a block.

3. JJ Strong Late

In short, James Johnson did whatever it took to come away with a win.

In addition to hitting the deck a few times for loose balls, JJ also answered the call in the fourth with a team-high nine points on 3-of-5 shooting.

And among his field goals, this smart, methodical post-up against McCollum was perhaps the most important:

Oh yeah, this block on Jake Layman was pretty impressive, too:

Johnson finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, three assists, a team-high three blocks and two steals.

Other Takeaways:

-Josh Richardson got off to a great start and helped set the tone for the HEAT. Thanks to a bunch of pull-up mid-range jumpers, Richardson ended up with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, four boards, two assists and two steals.

-Bam Adebayo had this fantastic sequence in the second quarter where he came through with a put-back jam, a deflection and another dunk in transition:

That’s 15 seconds well spent.

In all, Adebayo had five points on 2-of-3 shooting, four rebounds and a steal.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until after the All-Star Break when it hosts the Pistons on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.