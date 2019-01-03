HEAT 117 - Cavaliers 92 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-92 Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. J Rich Dominates

Simply put, the Cavs had no answer for Richardson on Wednesday, as the 25-year-old picked apart Cleveland’s zone defense and scored at all three levels.

Whether he attacked with catch-and-shoot threes or push shots off the dribble, Richardson found success more often than not.

And while J. Rich did his thing from start to finish, nothing quite touches this trey at the third quarter buzzer:

That’s how you end a period.

In addition to his team-high 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, Richardson also had five assists and two rebounds.

2. Waiters Byke

After being out of action for more than a year, Dion Waiters wasted little time to make his presence felt against the Cavs.

In fact, he set up Derrick Jones Jr. with a spot-up three on his first possession and proceeded to make his first three shots of the game en-route to a seven-point, two-assist second quarter.

Waiters ended up with three assists and two boards to go along with his aforementioned seven points in his 10:42 of action.

3. Jones Jr. Records A Career High

Jones Jr. did a little bit of everything on Wednesday and fared very well both in man and zone defense.

Just take a look at this steal in the second quarter, which led to a finish with contact on the other end.

Then again, Jones Jr. also spaced the floor and drilled a career-high three treys.

When it was all said and done, the 21-year-old tallied 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block and a team-high plus-27 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Tyler Johnson continued to move extremely well off the ball and cut to the basket with purpose time and time again.

However, his most impressive play of the night came on this attack off the dribble late in the first quarter:

TJ finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, four rebounds, four assists and a team-high three steals.

Game Notes:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Dwyane Wade (Illness) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.