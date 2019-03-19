HEAT 116 - Thunder 107 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 26 points and 11 assists.

1. Dragić Breathes Fire Throughout

After drilling a bunch of threes against the Hornets on Sunday, Dragić did more of the same in OKC.

Actually, he was better.

Early on, the Dragon helped Miami climb out of an early deficit with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the opening period.

Then again, this three with contact in the second quarter was pretty cool, too:

All told, the Dragon hit a game-high six treys, but that wasn’t all to his performance. Dragić also showed great vision in the pick-and-roll and fed both Derrick Jones Jr. and James Johnson quite often.

That said, this perfect dish to Dwyane Wade on the break in the third quarter was perhaps his best:

In addition to his team-high 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting and game-high 11 assists, the 32-year-old also tallied five boards, two steals and a plus-14 rating.

2. Wade Dazzles

Like Dragić, Wade helped shift momentum in the first quarter thanks to his innate ability to put the ball in the hoop.

And as the game progressed, Wade wisely took advantage of mismatches and knocked down a bevy of silky-smooth turnaround jumpers like this one over Raymond Felton in the fourth quarter:

Of course, the 37-year-old vet also hit two pairs of free throws later on to keep the HEAT ahead.

When it was all said and done, Wade recorded 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block and a team-high plus-18 rating.

3. JJ Empties The Tank

Simply put, Johnson carried over his momentum from Sunday afternoon’s contest and made an impact off the bench once again.

In particular, JJ was very active on the defensive end and executed Miami’s zone scheme quite well.

I mean, just take a look at these two blocks in the fourth quarter for proof of that:

And on the flip side of the ball, Johnson showed explosion on his aforementioned finishes in the pick-and-roll, but nothing quite touches this put-back jam down the stretch:

In all, the 32-year-old had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, three boards, a team-high three steals, two assists and a plus-16 rating to go along with his two blocks above.

Other Takeaways:

-Kelly Olynyk had a nice flurry in the third quarter, which included an important drawn foul on Steven Adams that gave the New Zealander his fifth of the game.

Otherwise, KO mixed things up as usual with finishes inside and shots from outside the paint.

In total, Olynyk amassed 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Game Note:

-Rodney McGruder (Left Knee Soreness), Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise) and Charles Cooke were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Spurs in San Antonio on Wednesday at 8:30 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Tuesday, March 26 against the Magic. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.