HEAT 115 - Suns 98 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Phoenix Suns 115-98 Friday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Bam Adebayo led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 22 points.

1. Bam Dominates Early

From the opening tip on Friday, Adebayo was just in another gear.

As usual, the 21-year-old displayed great energy, rolled to the basket with force and absorbed a lot of contact inside.

And while he came through with some crazy-athletic alley-oop jams like this…

…he also showed quick hands and nice touch on this steal and finish in transition:

The result?

A career-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half alone.

That’s crazy.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied a team-high 10 boards, two assists and a plus-20 rating to go along with his game and career-high 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

2. Winslow Mixes It Up Once Again

Justise Winslow picked up where he left off against the Magic on Tuesday and varied his offensive approach in Phoenix with nice finishes at he rim and catch-and-shoot treys.

In particular, these two quick threes in the fourth quarter were pretty smooth:

Of course, he also had this nice recovery block on Élie Okobo in transition earlier in the period:

Winslow finished the night with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-4 from deep, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal to go along with that block above.

3. Dragić Facilitates Well In Return

After missing eight games with a right knee injury, Goran Dragić kicked things off with an assist to Josh Richardson and never looked back. From there, the Slovenian continued to set up his teammates with great feeds, much like this one off a bevy of fakes late in the second quarter:

As the game progressed, Dragić started to get going from the field and hit a couple more shots.

In all, the Dragon recorded a double-double with 11 points, a game-high 10 assists, three steals and a plus-15 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Tyler Johnson led the HEAT with eight points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back treys, to keep Phoenix at bay. TJ ended up with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and three assists.

Game Notes:

-Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Wayne Ellington (Personal Reasons), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) did not travel with the team and were inactive.

-Hassan Whiteside (Personal Reasons - expecting birth of his first child) also did not travel with the team, but was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Saturday night at 10:30 PM against the Clippers. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Thursday, Dec. 20 versus the Rockets. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.