HEAT 115 - Raptors 125 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Toronto Raptors 125-115 Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 35 points.

1. Wade Makes History

From the very moment Wade stepped onto the court, he was ready to rock.

After calming things down for Miami in the first half with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting before halftime, including this crafty up-and-under move in the post…

…the 36-year-old vet continued to hit shots from everywhere after the break.

In fact, Wade led the HEAT with 10 points in the fourth quarter thanks to two treys, one of which came off a heck of a block by Rodney McGruder on Fred VanVleet.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his season and game-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting, which were the most for a player off the bench in franchise history, Wade also amassed a team-high six assists to go along with five rebounds.

2. Bam Records A Career High

Simply put, Bam Adebayo picked up where he left off against the Bulls and did a little bit of everything in Toronto.

Whether he was fighting on the offensive glass, absorbing contact inside, setting good screens or finishing tough plays like this…

…he found success.

Then again, he also competed hard on the defensive end and came up with this great block on Kawhi Leonard in the third quarter:

All told, Adebayo tallied 16 points, a career-high 21 boards and two blocks.

3. Winslow Shows Toughness

Although Justise Winslow struggled a bit with his shot, he set up his teammates well and locked in defensively as usual.

A perfect example of the latter came on this sequence in the fourth where Winslow raced back in transition to wrestle the ball away from Leonard, which ultimately led to a jump ball between Josh Richardson and Kyle Lowry:

When it was all said and done, Winslow had nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a plus-15 rating.

Game Note:

-Tyler Johnson (Right Hamstring Strain), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

