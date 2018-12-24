HEAT 115 - Magic 91 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Orlando Magic 115-91 Sunday night at Amway Center. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 25 points.

1. TJ Records A Career High

It’s weird how things work out sometimes.

On Dec. 30, 2017 in Orlando, TJ scored 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the third quarter.

Almost exactly a year later, he came pretty close to that.

This time around, the 26-year-old tallied 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the third, including this trey that led to a four-point play:

All told, Johnson hit a career-high six treys and went 9-of-15 from the field for his aforementioned team-high 25 points.

2. Winslow Does It All…As Usual

From start to finish on Sunday, Winslow had it all going on.

And while he continued to show his ball-handling skills throughout the contest, the 22-year-old led the HEAT with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in the fourth to make sure Orlando wouldn’t mount a comeback.

Here was Winslow’s three during the flurry that effectively sealed it, as Steve Clifford emptied his bench shortly thereafter:

Winslow finished with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, six boards, five assists, a team-high four steals and a team-high plus-28 rating.

So yeah, he pretty much did everything.

3. Wade Puts On A Show

Simply put, Dwyane Wade continued to be a difference maker off the bench for Miami.

In addition to setting up his teammates very well like on this great lob to Hassan Whiteside in the third….

…the wily vet also got to the bucket and came through with this awesome reverse layup after spinning along the baseline past Nikola Vučević:

That’s D. Wade for ya.

When it was all said and done, Wade had 10 points and four assists.

Game Notes:

-Erik Spoelstra notched his 500th career win.

-Rodney McGruder (illness) sat out.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will be back in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM against the Raptors. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.