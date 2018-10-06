HEAT 114 - Wizards 121 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Washington Wizards 121-114 Friday night at Capital One Arena. Justise Winslow and Yante Maten each had 17 points apiece to lead the HEAT. The game was presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

1. Winslow Does It All

Winslow kicked things off with an and-one finish in transition and never looked back. From there, the 22-year-old continued to be aggressive and attacked the basket with purpose.

Need proof?

Well, Winslow led all players with eight free throw attempts and made all but one of them.

For a perfect example of Winslow’s assertive approach, just take a look at this tough finish despite absorbing a lot of contact from Ian Mahinmi (also note the solid ball movement by Miami):

Oh yeah, this pass to Duncan Robinson a little later wasn’t too bad either:

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow did his usual damage and made things tough on Otto Porter Jr., Bradley Beal and John Wall on a handful of possessions.

In addition to his 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, Winslow also accumulated four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

2. McGruder Strong Again

What else is there to say about Rodney McGruder at this point?

As he has throughout the preseason, McGruder continued to look impressive as a ballhandler and attacker. Not only did he convert some of his usual runners inside, but he also drilled a couple catch-and-shoot threes.

That said, McGruder’s most impressive offensive sequence came on this smart hesitation dribble and gorgeous reverse in transition in the second quarter:

Of course, he also had this scrappy offensive rebound near the end of the period:

Gotta love it.

On the defensive end, the 27-year-old made Beal and Wall work for everything.

In all, McGruder tallied 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

3. Wade Goes Off In The 1Q

Not many players can get in a groove like Dwyane Wade can.

That was on full display late in the first quarter, as Wade scored 10 straight points for the HEAT at the end of the period, including this crafty move against Jason Smith.

Wade ended up with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and a steal in 15 minutes of action.

Other Takeaways:

-Goran Dragić wheeled and dealed his way to five assists, including this great feed to Hassan Whiteside for an alley-oop jam in the first quarter:

Dragić, who took advantage in transition often, finished with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, two steals and a plus-10 rating to go along with his five assists.

-Although Whiteside didn’t record a double-double this time around, he still made his presence felt on both ends of the floor and stayed active in pick-and-roll defense.

Perhaps his best defensive sequence came late in the second quarter when he blocked Wall’s jumper and forced him into another miss. From there, Dragić finished the play on the break.

In total, Whiteside recorded 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, a team-high nine boards and a team-high two blocks.

-Maten certainly took advantage of some extended playing time and mixed things up with treys and tough plays inside.

An example of the latter came thanks to a tremendous ankle-breaking move by Brianté Weber in the fourth quarter.

Got ‘em!

In addition to his 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, Maten also amassed seven rebounds, two assists and a plus-10 rating.

Weber, meanwhile, dished out a team-high six assists, swiped a game-high six steals and scored 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Game Note:

-Tyler Johnson (Migraine), Josh Richardson (Left Thigh Contusion), Wayne Ellington (Left Ankle Soreness), Bam Adebayo (Right AC Joint Sprain), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bruised Right Shoulder) and Marcus Lee (Right Knee Injury) sat out. Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) did not travel.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to prepare for their first preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday against the Magic. Tickets for that contest can be found here.