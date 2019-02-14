HEAT 112 - Mavericks 101 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Center. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Wade Sharp Throughout

Although Wade missed shootaround due to illness, he rose to the occasion and did his thing in a place that will always be part of his legacy.

Early on, the 37-year-old went back-and-forth with Dirk Nowitzki and then had a great finish to the second quarter with an and-one post-up and turnaround jumper:

Vintage.

As the game progressed, Wade continued to score from all over the floor in the second half.

In addition to his team-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Wade also had two rebounds and an assist.

2. JJ Strong In The 4th

With the Mavericks trying to mount a comeback in the fourth, James Johnson shut the door on them with a team-high seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, including this dagger three:

That was great, but we can’t forget about his hard-nosed defense against Luka Dončić for most of the evening.

When it was all said and done, Johnson tallied 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

3. Waiters Mixes It Up

From start to finish, Dion Waiters varied up his offensive approach with aggressive takes to the bucket and some of his usual catch-and-shoot treys. And while he was key in the third quarter with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and two assists, nothing quite touches this finish with contact in the fourth:

You already know, “And-Ooooone!”

Waiters finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, four boards, three assists and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-Justise Winslow played a nice floor game and recorded a double-double with 11 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a team-high plus-17 rating.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-With the All-Star Break now upon us, the HEAT won’t be back in action until Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7PM against the 76ers. Miami’s next home tilt will be two days later on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:30PM versus the Pistons. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.