HEAT 110 - Spurs 105 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-105 Wednesday night at AT&T Center. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 22 points. Five other players scored in double-figures for Miami.

1. Wade Does His Thing Late

While Dwyane Wade didn’t have his best game, he came through when it mattered most.

After drilling this crazy three at the third quarter buzzer…

…the wily vet carried over his momentum into the fourth.

How so?

Well, he hit a tough left-handed bank shot when the HEAT really needed it and then stripped DeMar DeRozan from behind shortly thereafter.

Fourth. Quarter. Flash.

When it was all said and done, Wade had 11 points, two boards and that steal above.

2. Dragić Stays Hot

Well, Dragić had another one of those games where he essentially couldn’t miss from deep early on.

Thanks to a bevy of threes off handoffs from his teammates, the Dragon led all players with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half.

Yes, you read that right.

And while all those treys were cool, Dragić’s best play of the night came down the stretch on this gritty reverse layup:

In addition to his team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from downtown, the 32-year-old also tallied two rebounds and two assists.

3. BAM Strong On Both Ends

From the start, Bam Adebayo displayed high energy and effort as always.

In addition to crashing the glass and freeing up his teammates with great screens, Adebayo also played great defense on LaMarcus Aldridge in both man and zone.

Just check out the 21-year-old’s activity against Aldridge on this possession in the third quarter for proof of that:

In all, Adebayo amassed six points, a team-high 15 rebounds, two steals and a plus-13 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Dion Waiters was assertive and aggressive throughout, as he knocked down threes and set up his teammates very well off the dribble.

Of course, one of those treys came on this tough shot over Marco Belinelli in the third:

Waiters ended up with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, five boards, four assists and a team-high plus-16 rating.

-Josh Richardson and Derrick Jones Jr. came up big at the top of Miami’s zone and made things tough for San Antonio all evening.

J. Rich finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal, while Jones Jr. recorded five points, three rebounds, two blocks and a plus-15 rating.

Game Note:

-Rodney McGruder (Left Knee Soreness), Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise) and Charles Cooke (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at 8:30 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Tuesday, March 26 against the Magic. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.