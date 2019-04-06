HEAT 109 - Timberwolves 111 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 Friday night at Target Center. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. Wade Sharp Early

So…Wade was just in another gear early on against Minnesota.

Thanks to a mix of crafty pull-up jumpers and nifty finishes like this one off a Euro-Step…

…he hit his first six shots of the game and scored 21 points before halftime.

And while he cooled off a bit in the second half, he came away with this huge steal and score down the stretch:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his team-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, Wade also had three rebounds, three assists and a team-high plus-13 rating.

2. JJ Does All He Can Late

Simply put, James Johnson laid it all on the line in the fourth with a team-high eight points on 4-of-6 shooting due to some tough takes to the basket.

Then again, he also came through with these two gritty drawn charges in the final period:

In all, JJ had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, five assists and two boards.

3. Wait3rs Goes Off In The Third

After a quiet start, Dion Waiters helped the HEAT stay neck and neck with the Timberwolves in the third by scoring 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Of course, a few threes were part of that flurry, but this one in the fourth was his biggest of the night:

When it was all said and done, Waiters amassed 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-12 from deep.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo played some stout defense on Karl-Anthony Towns and showed quick hands more often than not.

Adebayo finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, four rebounds and a team-high four steals.

Game Note:

-Josh Richardson (Left Hip Strain) and Ryan Anderson (Personal Reasons) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Raptors on Sunday afternoon. Miami will then return home to face the 76ers for its final game of the regular season at AmericanAirlines Arena.