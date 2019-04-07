HEAT 109 - Raptors 117 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Toronto Raptors 117-109 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Wade Does All He Can Late

As usual, Wade saved his best for last and hit some big shots to keep Miami in it.

In fact, Wade scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined, including this step-back corner three with 3:08 left:

In addition to his team-high 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, the 37-year-old also amassed five assists and three rebounds.

2. JJ Shows Heart

Simply put, James Johnson continued to lay it all on the line in crunch time.

Not only did he defend Kawhi Leonard very well in the fourth, but he also covered a lot of ground to block OG Anunoby on the perimeter and knocked down a big three later in the quarter:

What effort.

When it was all said and done, JJ tallied 18 points (10 in the fourth quarter) on 6-of-11 shooting, five assists, four boards and one steal to go along with that block above.

3. BAM Empties The Tank

While Bam Adebyo’s raw numbers won’t jump off the page, he made a huge impact against Toronto and competed hard on both ends.

Just take a look at this two-way sequence late in the fourth for proof of that:

In all, Adebayo had seven points, a game-high 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-In addition to playing great defense on Leonard early on, Justise Winslow also cut to the rim with purpose in an eight-point third quarter.

Here’s a perfect example of that:

Winslow finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

-Hassan Whiteside was razor-sharp and focused in the first half, as he finished plays inside, knocked down a jumper and also protected the rim.

The result?

A game-high 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting before the break.

And while he cooled off as the game progressed, he came away with this nice block on Serge Ibaka in the fourth:

Whiteside ended up with nine rebounds to go along with his aforementioned 14 points and block above.

Game Note:

-Josh Richardson (Left Hip Strain) and Ryan Anderson (Personal Reasons) were inactive.

