Summer League: HEAT 106 - Lakers 79 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 106-79 Monday night at Golden 1 Center in the California Classic Summer League. Tyler Herro led the way for the HEAT with 18 points.

1. Herro Lights It Up

Well, Herro is called a “bucket” for a reason.

In his first game as a pro, the former Kentucky Wildcat led Miami with five treys and showed absolutely no hesitation from deep.

Need proof?

Just check out these back-to-back threes in transition near the end of the first half:

And while that was smooth, we can’t forget about this shot from waaay outside in the fourth:

That’s range for ya.

Otherwise in the contest, the 19-year-old handled the ball quite often and set up his teammates pretty well.

In addition to his game-high 18 points, Herro also accumulated four assists, three rebounds, one steal and a game-high plus-31 rating. Yes, you read that right.

2. Robinson Mixes It Up

Although Duncan Robinson did his usual damage from downtown with three 3-pointers, he also displayed poise with the ball in his hands and made some plays off the dribble.

After coming through with this nice dish to Trey Mourning in the second quarter…

…Robinson finished this crafty reverse layup in the third period:

When it was all said and done, the Michigan product tallied 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, four assists and a plus-22 rating.

3. Mourning Strong On Both Ends

From the start, Mourning did his thing on both ends of the floor.

In fact, the 22-year-old hit his first four shots, including this impressive turnaround jumper from the block in the third:

On the flip side of the ball, Mourning contested well out on the perimeter and also had some solid sequences inside.

At the end of the day, the Georgetown alumnus recorded nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, four rebounds, a block and a plus-15 rating.

Game Note:

-Yante Maten and Kendrick Nunn sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will face the Kings on Tuesday at 11:00 PM. Television coverage will be on NBA TV.