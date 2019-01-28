HEAT 106 - Knicks 97 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New York Knicks 106-97 Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Wayne Ellington led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Ellington Still Golden

Although Ellington got off to a slow start, he really caught fire in the second half.

How so?

Well, the 31-year-old scored all of his points after the break, including these tough threes in the fourth to put New York away for good:

Clutch.

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, Ellington also had one board and a plus-19 rating.

2. Wade Dazzles Throughout

After getting the crowd at MSG to chant “Let’s Go HEAT” when he checked in, Dwyane Wade hit a three and never looked back.

With the Knicks focusing their attention on Wade for most of the night, the wily vet picked apart New York’s defense and found his teammates quite often, with no pass as good as this no-look to Bam Adebayo early in the fourth:

Yup, that was awesome.

When it was all said and done, Wade tallied 15 points, a game-high 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal.

3. JJ Aggressive Early On

Simply put, James Johnson came out on a mission, as he routinely got into the paint and finished a number of plays at the rim in the first half.

For a perfect example of that, just check out this nifty layup in between Frank Ntilikina and Mario Hezonja late in the second quarter:

Johnson finished with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting, three assists, two boards, two steals and a plus-18 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Hassan Whiteside had a very efficient performance and came through with this monster jam late in the third quarter:

And while that was cool, the big fella also made some hustle plays in the fourth to fight for loose balls and rotate quickly on the defensive end.

In all, Whiteside amassed 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, a game-high 16 rebounds, a game-high three blocks, two assists and a game-high plus-24 rating.

-After Derrick Jones Jr. exited the game in the second quarter, Kelly Olynyk checked in shortly thereafter and made an immediate impact with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period, including this tough drive against Tim Hardaway Jr.:

Olynyk ended up with those 11 points and six boards.

Game Notes:

-Jones Jr. (Right Knee Injury) left the game in the second quarter and did not return. X-Rays were negative, and he will be re-evaluated in Miami on Monday.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Tyler Johnson (Left Calf Soreness) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to take on the Bulls on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.