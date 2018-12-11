HEAT 105 - Lakers 108 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 108-105 Monday night at Staples Center. Justise Winslow led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Winslow Has A Career Night

While Winslow has been playing extremely well of late, his performance against the Lakers took the cake.

Why’s that?

Well, the forward recorded a career-high 28 points and six made threes in a marquee matchup on Monday. And even though two of those triples came in the fourth, Winslow really impressed in the second quarter with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting thanks to some tough finishes inside and three treys, including this step-back three from the corner as the shot clock was winding down:

Yup, he was feeling it.

In addition to his 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-10 from distance, Winslow also had seven boards, two assists and a steal.

2. Wade Gets Going Late

From the very moment he checked in and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Staples Center, Dwyane Wade did his thing as a facilitator and set up his teammates very well. But as the game progressed, the 36-year-old vet started to find his own shot and scored all of his points after halftime, including a team-high seven points in the fourth.

Of course, a killer crossover was part of the equation.

When it was all said and done, Wade had 15 points, a season-high 10 assists and five rebounds.

3. Jones Jr. Records A Career High Again

After showing out against the Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr. kept up his strong play on Monday.

In fact, he recorded a game and career-high 14 rebounds, which broke his previous high two nights ago.

And while Jones Jr. showed his supreme athleticism on this crazy dunk at the end of the second quarter…

…he also had these back-to-back blocks on Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee a little earlier:

That’s Miami HEAT basketball.

In all, the 21-year-old scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and notched team highs with three steals, three blocks and a plus-11 rating to go along with his aforementioned 14 rebounds.

Talk about stuffing the stat sheet.

Other Takeaways:

-Josh Richardson struggled with his shot through three quarters, but he hit some big buckets for Miami in the fourth to try and will the team to victory. And although it wasn’t enough in the end, it was still good to see Richardson stick with it. The 25-year-old finished with 10 points, five assists and three boards.

-Kelly Olynyk used his high basketball IQ to take advantage of mismatches inside and ended the night with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Game Note:

-Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Hassan Whiteside (Personal Reasons), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at 9:00 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Thursday, Dec. 20 versus the Rockets. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.