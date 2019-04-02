HEAT 105 - Celtics 110 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics 110-105 Monday night at TD Garden. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 30 points.

1. Dragić Breathes Fire In The Third

With Miami down double-digits at half, Dragić went off in the third quarter to get his team back in it.

Thanks to some tough finishes both in the halfcourt and in transition, the Dragon scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the third, including this steal and layup with contact:

Sheesh, he was fast.

And while Dragić continued to make buckets in the fourth, it ultimately wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his game and season-high 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting, the Slovenian also had five assists, a game-high five steals and one rebound.

2. Bam Stays Strong

From the start, Bam Adebayo dove to the rim with force and fought hard inside.

As a result, the 21-year-old recorded a double-double in short order and threw down alley-oop jams much like this one late in the third quarter:

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo made some noise in both man and zone and came away with this nice block on Jayson Tatum on the perimeter in the second quarter:

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, a game-high 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

3. Wade Keeps It Up

After settling Miami down with some nifty runners and great feeds in the second quarter, Dwyane Wade led the team with eight points in the fourth.

Perhaps this tough jumper over Marcus Smart was his most impressive play of the late flurry:

Wade finished with 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting, a team-high seven assists, five boards and a team-high plus-seven rating.

Game Notes:

-Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a right knee injury in the first half and did not return.

-Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise) and Rodney McGruder (Left Knee Soreness) were inactive.

-Josh Richardson (Left Heel Bruise) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to face the Celtics once again on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM.