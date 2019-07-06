Summer League: HEAT 103 - China 62 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Chinese National Team 103-62 Friday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Tyler Herro led the way for the HEAT with 23 points.

1. Herro Goes Off In The Third

While Herro was his usual self in transition early on, he really dazzled in the third quarter.

How so?

Well, he lit it up from downtown and scored 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the period, including this crazy pull-up three with the shot clock winding down:

Sheesh.

Otherwise in the contest, Herro came through with a few nice dimes, including this no-look dish to Yante Maten early in the third:

In addition to his game-high 23 points, the former Kentucky Wildcat also had four assists and three steals.

2. Robinson Does His Thing

Duncan Robinson stretched the floor and knocked down a bevy of threes to give Miami a sizeable lead before halftime.

Perhaps this was his most impressive one:

Robinson finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

3. Nunn Mixes It Up

Kendrick Nunn scored eight of the HEAT’s first 15 points of the game and never looked back. From there, Nunn continued to make plays off the dribble both for himself and his teammates.

Oh yeah, he also had this fantastic block in transition on Rui Zhao late in the second quarter:

Gotta love it.

Nunn ended up with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-6 from distance, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and that block above.

Other Takeaways:

-Nick Mayo hit his first six shots and scored seven straight points for Miami during a stretch late in the third quarter.

Dunks like this were commonplace:

In all, Mayo tallied 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

-Chris Silva had one of the best plays of the game with this denial at the rim, which led to a finish for Jeremiah Martin in transition:

Martin recorded 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal, while Silva had four points, a team-high 10 boards, two assists, a steal and that block above.

Game Note:

-Charles Cooke (concussion protocol) sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will face the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 8:00 PM. Television coverage will be on NBA TV.