HEAT 103 - Bulls 96 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Chicago Bulls 103-96 Friday night at United Center. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 27 points.

1. J. Rich Answers The Call

After doing the bulk of his damage off the ball in the first half, Richardson primarily attacked off the dribble late in the game and came up big in the fourth quarter.

Thanks to a streak of six straight points for Miami off pull-up jumpers, J. Rich led the HEAT with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period.

And while those two-point shots were big to keep Zach LaVine and Chicago at bay, he also nailed this huge spot-up trey to essentially seal the deal:

Simply put, Richardson wasn’t leaving United Center without a dub.

In addition to his team-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, the swingman also had three assists, two boards, one steal and one block.

2. Whiteside Dominates The 2Q

Hassan Whiteside played a huge role in Miami’s quick start to the contest, especially in the second quarter.

How so?

Well, he simply dominated the period with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, three blocks and two boards, with no sequence as impressive as this one:

As the game progressed, Whiteside continued to alter shots at the rim and play solid help defense.

When it was all said and done, the big fella had 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds, a game-high four blocks, an assist and a steal.

3. JJ Facilitates Early On

In his first start of the season, James Johnson kept the offense moving and set up his teammates quite well. Whether he was handling the ball on the perimeter or making plays and spraying it out as the roll man, Johnson made good decisions more often than not.

In fact, he led the HEAT with five assists, including this one to Whiteside in the second quarter where he showed nice patience:

Johnson ended up with three points and four boards to go along with his team-high five assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo had a sharp all-around performance, as he protected the rim well, absorbed a lot of contact inside on the offensive end, set good screens and finished plays like this:

Adebayo finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block.

-Justise Winslow handled the ball well and had this great block on Jabari Parker in the second quarter:

In all, Winslow recorded a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a team-high plus-25 rating to go along with that block above.

Game Note:

-Tyler Johnson (Right Hamstring Strain), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday at 6PM. After that, Miami will head home to host the Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.