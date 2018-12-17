HEAT 102 - Pelicans 96 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 102-96 Sunday night at Smoothie King Center. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Wade Seals It

Although Dwyane Wade played well through three quarters and did a lot of damage from deep, his biggest contribution came down the stretch.

With 54.5 seconds left to play, Wade made his move from the logo, blew past Jrue Holiday and hit a teardrop runner over Anthony Davis to put Miami up 100-92.

Clutch.

In all, Wade had 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting, six rebounds and two assists.

2. J. Rich Does It All

Simply put, Richardson had his entire offensive repertoire on display against the Pelicans, as he finished plays in transition, hit a couple threes and knocked down a bevy of mid-range jumpers, with none as important as this one in the fourth:

Of course, J. Rich also did his thing on the defensive end against multiple guys and racked up a bunch of deflections and a team-high three steals.

In addition to his team-high 22 points and three steals, Richardson also amassed four assists and a team-high plus-10 rating.

3. Whiteside Sharp Throughout

From the opening tip, Hassan Whiteside was ready to rock.

How so?

Well, he kicked off the game with an 11-point first quarter, which included this coast-to-coast and-one finish:

That crossover was pretty cool, too.

As the game progressed, Whiteside continued to impact the game on both ends and came through with this fantastic defensive sequence against both Davis and Julius Randle in the third quarter:

When it was all said and done, Whiteside tallied 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, a team-high 12 boards and a team-high three blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Once again, Derrick Jones Jr. was active and energetic on Sunday night.

In fact, he grabbed five offensive boards and gave the HEAT a bunch of second-chance opportunities.

This put-back jam in the fourth was one of the better ones:

Jones Jr. ended up with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, eight rebounds and two steals.

-While Bam Adebayo set great screens and distributed the ball as usual, he did something against the Pelicans that he’s never done before.

He hit a three.

Adebayo finished with five points, eight rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Game Note:

-Justise Winslow (Right Ankle Pain) did not play in the second half.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-After a few days of practice, the HEAT will host the Rockets on Thursday. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.