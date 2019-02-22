HEAT 102 - 76ers 106 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 106-102 Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Wade Does All He Can

Although Wade led Miami in scoring and converted some tough looks down the stretch, including this floater over Boban Marjanović…

…he really dazzled with his passing against Philadelphia.

In fact, he recorded a team-high six assists on the night, with laser-beam passes like this one to Kelly Olynyk commonplace:

In addition to pacing the team with 19 points and six assists, Wade also tallied four boards, a steal and a block.

2. KO Stays Krafty

After a little bit of a slow start offensively, Olynyk really picked things up in the second half with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

And of course, a nifty finish was part of the equation.

Otherwise, Olynyk competed hard against Tobias Harris on the defensive end and emptied the tank as usual.

KO finished with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and three assists.

3. DJJ Electric In Return

In his first game back since injuring his knee on Jan. 27, Derrick Jones Jr. made an immediate impact and showed little rust.

Not only did Jones Jr. defend Jimmy Butler very well, but he also crashed the glass, knocked down a three and finished this crazy jam thanks to a steal from Justise Winslow and lob from Wade:

When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old Jones Jr. had nine points on 4-of-7 shooting and two rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo had a great first half, as he hit a hook shot, threw down an alley-oop and came through with this fake handoff and ferocious one-handed jam early in the second quarter:

Whoa.

Adebayo ended up with six points on 3-of-4 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a team-high plus-10 rating.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson exited the game in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury and did not return. However, X-rays were negative.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Emanuel Terry (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

