HEAT 100 - Spurs 104 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 Sunday night at AT&T Center. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The game was presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

1. Whiteside Dominates

Although Whiteside had a quick start to the contest and came through with this fantastic euro-step finish in the first quarter…

…he really feasted in the third quarter.

How so?

Well, the big fella scored nine straight points for Miami in the period, including a corner three and this high-energy put-back shot:

What effort.

Of course, Whiteside also did his thing on the defensive end and fared quite well in the pick-and-roll.

Simply put, the 7-footer was ready to rock from the get-go.

In addition to his team-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds, Whiteside also had two steals and two blocks.

2. Wade Sharp In The First Half

D. Wade still has some left in the tank, doesn’t he?

That was on full display in the second quarter, as the 36-year-old dished this great no-look pass to Kelly Olynyk…

…and also finished this tough and-one over Jakob Poeltl shortly thereafter:

When it was all said and done, Wade tallied 10 points, four assists and a block.

3. McGruder Never Quits

Rodney McGruder’s work ethic is second to none.

After Miami fell behind by double-digits in the fourth, the 27-year-old went to work and helped the HEAT climb back into the game thanks to some nice takes to the rack.

Perhaps none were as impressive as this nifty runner over Nick Johnson and Drew Eubanks:

In all, McGruder recorded 15 points (10 in the fourth) and a plus-seven rating.

Game Note:

-Bam Adebayo (Right AC Joint Sprain), Wayne Ellington (Left Ankle Soreness), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery) and Josh Richardson (Left Thigh Contusion) sat out. Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) did not travel.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets Tuesday at 7:00 PM. After returning to Miami and then heading back out to face the Wizards on Friday, the HEAT will prepare for their first preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Magic on Oct. 8. Tickets for that matchup can be found here.