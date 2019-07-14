Summer League: HEAT 100 - Pelicans 101 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 101-100 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center in the quarterfinals of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Duncan Robinson led the way for the HEAT with 26 points.

1. Robinson Dazzles

Although Robinson missed his first four shots of the contest, he continued to show his improved playmaking ability and dished out some nice passes early on.

Then things really got fun in the second half.

How fun?

Just check out this amazing buzzer beater as the third quarter came to a close…

…and this catch-and-shoot trey with contact a little later:

Simply put, Robinson hit shots from all over the floor as the game progressed and kept the Pelicans guessing more often than not.

In addition to his team-high 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting, the former Michigan Wolverine also tallied eight rebounds, three assists, a team-high three steals and two blocks.

2. Martin Shows What He Can Do

With a number of guys out, Jeremiah Martin took advantage of some extended playing time and absolutely balled out after halftime.

Time and time again, Martin showed no fear attacking the basket and came through with hard-nosed takes much like this one in the third quarter:

Thanks to his aggressive mindset, Miami was able to gain momentum and nearly eke out the win.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

When it was all said and done, Martin recorded 24 points (22 after halftime) on 9-of-18 shooting, six rebounds, a team-high five assists, two steals and a block.

3. Maten Stays Tough

Yante Maten did his usual work in the post through the first three quarters, but his biggest impact came during crunch time.

After draining two clutch free throws to tie the game at 98 and force OT, the 22-year-old then converted this tough shot over Kenrich Williams in the overtime period:

Maten finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Game Note:

-Chris Silva (left knee sprain), Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala sat out.