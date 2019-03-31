HEAT 100 - Knicks 92 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New York Knicks 100-92 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Dion Waiters led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Whiteside Dominates The Fourth

After having a slow start to the game, Hassan Whiteside stuck with it and proved to be the difference in the fourth.

In fact, the big fella led Miami with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the final period thanks to some wise finishes inside against mismatches.

Then again, this alley-oop jam courtesy of Dwyane Wade essentially sealed the deal:

When it was all said and done, Whiteside had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, a team-high 13 rebounds, one steal and one block.

2. Waiters Records A Season High

Simply put, Waiters did a little bit of everything against the Knicks.

In addition to leading the HEAT with six treys, he also set up his teammates quite well and finished plays at the rim.

For a perfect example of his playmaking ability, just take a look at these assists on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter:

Oh yeah, this spinning layup a little earlier was cool, too:

In addition to his season and team-high 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting, Waiters also amassed six assists, three boards, two steals and a block.

3. Wade On The Attack

From the very moment he stepped onto the court, Wade did his thing off the dribble and routinely got into the paint.

And while he didn’t score as much as Whiteside did in the fourth, he set the tone early in the period with two buckets.

Here is one of them:

Wade ended up with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-James Johnson came through with this nasty jam over Luke Kornet in the second quarter:

That wasn’t all, though, as JJ also competed hard defensively and played a role in Miami stifling New York in the second half.

Johnson finished with five points, three rebounds and two assists.

Game Notes:

-Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise) and Rodney McGruder (Left Knee Soreness) were inactive.

-Josh Richardson (Left Heel Bruise) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Boston Celtics on Monday night at 7:30 PM. Two nights later, Miami will host the Celtics at AmericanAirlines Arena.