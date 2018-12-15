HEAT 100 - Grizzlies 97 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 100-97 Friday night at FedExForum. Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk each had 18 points apiece to lead the way for Miami.

1. J. Rich Keeps Memphis Guessing

Even though Richardson mixed things up offensively, moved well off the ball and scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including this one-handed flush…

…he also set up his teammates effectively.

How so?

Well, he led the HEAT with seven assists, three of which came in the fourth.

In addition to his 18 points and seven assists, Richardson also had five boards and a steal.

2. TJ Gets Hot From Deep

From the very moment he stepped onto the floor, Tyler Johnson provided a major spark off the bench for Miami. In fact, he hit four treys on the night, including this one in the fourth off some great ball movement:

That’s Miami HEAT basketball.

Johnson finished with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

3. Jones Jr. Does It All

While Derrick Jones Jr. scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth thanks to always being ready for the catch on the block, his defensive activity was remarkable once again.

Not only did he deflect passes in the zone and defend Mike Conley quite well in one-on-one situations, but both he and Bam Adebayo also came through with multiple efforts on this sequence in defensive transition to prohibit the Grizzlies from scoring down the stretch:

Jones Jr. ended up with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and a team-high plus-14 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Like TJ, Olynyk also did his thing from deep and drilled four treys, including two in the fourth.

That said, KO’s most crafty play came in the second quarter on this great shot-fake and finish high off the glass:

In addition to his 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting, Olynyk also had five rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and a plus-12 rating.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Dwyane Wade (General Soreness) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at 7:00 PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Thursday, Dec. 20 versus the Rockets. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.