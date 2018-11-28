Hawks 115 - HEAT 113 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Atlanta Hawks 115-113 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. J. Rich Gets Going In The Fourth

After a little bit of a slow start, Richardson came alive in the fourth quarter and did all he could to try and get the win.

In fact, the 25-year-old led Miami with nine points in the period, including this important offensive rebound and layup that cut the deficit to one with 25.9 seconds left.

Unfortunately, Richardson missed what would have been the go-ahead three with 1.1 seconds to play.

In addition to his game-high 22 points, the Tennessee product also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

2. Wade Keeps Up Strong Play

Although Dwyane Wade had a solid start to the game with a few buckets in transition and a nice move in the post before the break, his best play of the night came a little later.

I mean, just look at this circus shot he hit over Taurean Prince late in the third quarter:

That’s D. Wade for ya.

In all, the 36-year-old tallied 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, three assists and a block.

3. Winslow Stays Tough

From start to finish, Justise Winslow came through with some aggressive takes to the basket much like this one….

…and played hard-nosed defense as usual.

In all, the former Duke Blue Devil had 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, three boards, three assists and a steal.

Game Note:

-Tyler Johnson (Right Hamstring Strain), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand Friday night at 8:00 PM against the Pelicans. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.