Hawks 113 - HEAT 114 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Atlanta Hawks 114-113 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 23 points.

1. Wade Makes History

With the Hawks gaining some momentum heading into the fourth quarter, Wade did what he does best.

Close out the game in crunch time.

All told, the 37-year-old scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the final period, including this fantastic finish with 46.6 seconds left:

Oh yeah, Wade also reached a milestone on Monday.

With this block on B.J. Johnson in the second quarter, he surpassed Michael Jordan for the most ever by a guard in NBA history (including regular season and postseason):

In addition to his game and team-high 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Wade also amassed five assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

2. Winslow Does It All

Simply put, Justise Winslow did a little bit of everything against Atlanta.

From the start, he varied up his offensive approach with jumpers and attacks to the basket, with no bucket quite as impressive as this one late in the third:

Of course, he also initiated offense for Miami and came through with this amazing behind-the-back pass to Bam Adebayo on the break to get the second half started off right:

What vision.

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow made great hustle plays as usual and answered the call defensively against Trae Young.

When it was all said and done, the former Duke Blue Devil tallied 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and a team-high three steals.

3. J. Rich Sharp Throughout

Early on, Josh Richardson took what the defense gave him and knocked down a bunch of pull-up mid-range jumpers thanks to great screens from his teammates.

But naturally, he also hit some big threes in the fourth to help the HEAT get the win.

Richardson finished with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, five boards, five assists, one steal, one block and a plus-11 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-So…Derrick Jones Jr. tried to break the rim.

Goodness.

Jones Jr. ended up with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Left Calf Strain) and Yante Maten were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday at 7PM. Miami’s next home tilt will be on Friday at 8PM against the Cavs. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.